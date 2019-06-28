Before I sleep,Here's what you wanted to know about Black Coffee and the other matter.Her name is Cathy Guetta - Ex to David Guetta [The famous DJ] if I'm not wrong. pic.twitter.com/1nZYr6hyy2— Sundowns Fanatic 🌟 (@Madumetja_SoLo) June 27, 2019
Tweeps never learn. They all over Black Coffee and Mbali's affairs. Just like they were on Mampintsha and Babes 🤷🤷🤷— Bafana Kaofela 🇿🇦 (@Tumi_Olehile) June 27, 2019
MIND YOUR OWN! pic.twitter.com/DiM3feuu4P
It's either Black coffee tapped or Chathy is just a groupy pic.twitter.com/TMf0Ua2xmg— 4D Tha God (@4DTheGod) June 27, 2019