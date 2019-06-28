Black Coffee with wife, Enhle Maphumulo. Picture: Instagram.

World famous South African DJ Black Coffee is being dragged on Twitter for allegedly "cheating" on his wife, Enhle Maphumulo.



The allegations started when French socialite and former wife of David Guetta, Cathy Guetta posted a video of her and Black Coffee exchanging multiple hugs at Cannes, France, where Coffee was playing.





Cathy Guetta, Black Coffee's alleged mistress. Picture: Instagram





In the caption, Cathy called Black Coffee by his first name and stated how happy she was to see him again, referring to “NATHI CATHY” which was rather too friendly according to Tweeps.









“I didn’t see @realblackcoffee since few months and I came in a private party and then SURPRISE for NATHI 🎧 CATHY 💃🏻was there !!! Lots of love to see us again (sic) !!! Just before our opening in ibiza @hiibizaofficial ,” wrote Cathy on Instagram.





Cathy even has Black Coffee written in capital letters on her Instagram bio.







Cathy Guetta's Instagram bio.





Black Coffee and Enhle have not said anything about the allegations but Twitter "investigators" are adamant that the 'We dance Again' hit maker could actually be cheating on Enhle, since he has done it before.





Before I sleep,Here's what you wanted to know about Black Coffee and the other matter.Her name is Cathy Guetta - Ex to David Guetta [The famous DJ] if I'm not wrong. pic.twitter.com/1nZYr6hyy2 — Sundowns Fanatic 🌟 (@Madumetja_SoLo) June 27, 2019

However, others came in Black Coffee's defense, stating that Tweeps should mind their own business and that Cathy could just be a big fan.



