Boity. Picture: Instagram Local entertainer Boity might be dating a new man and the only way to find out is when her new reality show airs. The "Wuz Dat?" rapper is gearing up for the debut of her new reality TV show "Boity: Own Your Throne" on Wednesday and we might get some clarity on her love life. Speaking to the Sunday Times, Boity was asked if she's seeing someone new after she declared that she is "happily single" on Twitter late last year, and didn't give a straightforward answer and said: "No, yes, maybe. We’ll see if it even lasts or not. If it does then good, if it doesn’t then so be it. But you’ll see in the show.” Last week, she also dropped the official trailer for "Boity: Own Your Throne" which gave some snippets from the upcoming season including an appearances by her mother Modiehi Thulo, who landed in hot water last year for a controversial tweet where she said that people were dying from constant anal sex.

In the trailer we also get some behind-the-scenes footage of Boity and some context from her visit to Maps Maponyane's Buns Out restaurant, along with her trip to the MTV EMAs.

Viewers will also get to see how she famously broke the internet with her bootylicious picture of her behind in a silver jumpsuit.

The 13-episode reality show will feature how Boity strikes a balance between her business, family, spirituality and music journey which has grown phenomenally last year.

Boity Thulo sure does wear many hats and one of them includes being a trained Sangoma. Publicly, she has been unapologetic about her spirituality as she has previously shared her experiences with fans on social media.

Thulo added, “I am extremely excited to partner with BET Africa for the first time. The entertainment channel is a platform that has put a number of African stars on a global stage. I am grateful for BET Africa for choosing 'Own Your Throne' as the first local reality show to premiere on the continent. The series will give viewers insights into my personal life on many levels.”

*"Boity: Own Your Throne" is set to debut on Wednesday, February 5, 2019 on BET (DStv channel 129) at 21:30 CAT.