Local entertainer Boity might be dating a new man and the only way to find out is when her new reality show airs.
The "Wuz Dat?" rapper is gearing up for the debut of her new reality TV show "Boity: Own Your Throne" on Wednesday and we might get some clarity on her love life.
Speaking to the Sunday Times, Boity was asked if she's seeing someone new after she declared that she is "happily single" on Twitter late last year, and didn't give a straightforward answer and said: "No, yes, maybe. We’ll see if it even lasts or not. If it does then good, if it doesn’t then so be it. But you’ll see in the show.”
Last week, she also dropped the official trailer for "Boity: Own Your Throne" which gave some snippets from the upcoming season including an appearances by her mother Modiehi Thulo, who landed in hot water last year for a controversial tweet where she said that people were dying from constant anal sex.