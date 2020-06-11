Is Mzansi ready for an AKA presidency?

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

AKA is ready to run for office after the ruling by the Constitutional Court about the Electoral Act prohibiting independent candidates. On Thursday, the Constitutional Court ruled that the portion of the Electoral Act which prohibits independent candidates from standing for national and provincial elections is unconstitutional. The court has given Parliament 24 months to make amendments to the Electoral Act of 1998 so it reflects the changes stated by the court. Taking to his Instagram page, the "Fela In Versace" rapper decided to address his constituents and asked them to send their questions if he hypothetically would run for office and be voted in as president. He even asked his fans to address him as Senator Mega along with #AKA4President.

Today I will be engaging with all your questions about what I would do should I assume the highest office in the land . under the #AKA4President hashtag. Let’s go. 🍿... also please address me as Senator Mega. Please and Thank You. — AKA (@akaworldwide) June 11, 2020

Fans quickly made the hashtag jump on the Twitter trends list by asking him a range of question, from gender-based violence, the national anthem to his campaign slogan.

When asked which ministerial portfolios he would get rid of, Senator Mega said he would merge the "department of forests and stuff" will the Department of Mineral Resources.

The two ministerial portfolios that will be merged . is department of forests and stuff, and the other one ... uhm ... minerals. Because like yah. https://t.co/1pGViVNWI4 — AKA (@akaworldwide) June 11, 2020

See some of AKA's other responses below:

I will make it LAW, in private and public schools to teach about the legacy of APARTHEID as part of the History syllabus. I will also make an African language compulsory all the way to MATRIC. https://t.co/bl9dz7n6eL — AKA (@akaworldwide) June 11, 2020

As President I will leave our current anthem as is. But I will also commission a NEW version to be signed into law . produced by the Scorpion Kings. 🦂 https://t.co/9YKbgxpeNT — AKA (@akaworldwide) June 11, 2020

I think the only way to combat GBV is to make it compulsory in schools for all boys at the age of 14(first year of high school) to under go GBV education amd re programming. https://t.co/k3l7p96Zi3 — AKA (@akaworldwide) June 11, 2020