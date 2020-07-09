Is Ntsiki Mazwai behind the Tracy Zille Twitter account?
The Tracy Zille Twitter account has got tongues wagging since its inception weeks ago with many calling out the user for controversial and racial comments.
While the Twitter debate about the true identity of the person behind the account continues to get heated, tweeps insist the identity of the user isn’t important as they state valid points that many South Africans are probably thinking about but are too scared to express.
While fake accounts have become a norm on Twitter, social media investigators, aka Twitter CSI, recently dropped some files claiming they know the “black man” behind the account.
Twitter user @Advovolicious commented: “I wonder if the person behind #tracyzille will continue to misbehave on twitter even though his identity has been revealed by Twitter CSI, putting his life and his family at risk just for likes, retweets, and traffic to his website. Sizokhe sibone ( We will see)! Twitter is a dangerous platform.”
Ntsiki Mazwai, who doesn’t mince her words, especially on social media, took to her Twitter on Wednesday and hinted to being the mystery person behind the Tracy Zille account.
She wrote: “I have a confession to make... #traceyzille.”
I have a confession to make— NtsikiWethu (@ntsikimazwai) July 8, 2020
#traceyzille
In another post, she said: “Yazi my other account is still trending,” accompanied by laughing emojis.
Yazi my other account is still trending 😂😂— NtsikiWethu (@ntsikimazwai) July 8, 2020
Below are some of the Twitter reaction to Mazwai’s confession.
Let me guess your the one using @traceyzille twitter account 😂😂😂🚶🚶🚶— Mzimkhulu Mfazi (@Mynameismzi) July 8, 2020
July 8, 2020
Tracy actually writes like you and say what you'd say 🙈— 🇿🇦 Herchelle (@_HerchelleR) July 8, 2020
Go ahead Tracy Zille 😂😂— 🇿🇦 Charisma 🇿🇦 (@AskCharisma) July 8, 2020
This comes after #traceyzille topped the trend list on Wednesday.