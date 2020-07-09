Is Ntsiki Mazwai behind the Tracy Zille Twitter account?

The Tracy Zille Twitter account has got tongues wagging since its inception weeks ago with many calling out the user for controversial and racial comments.

While the Twitter debate about the true identity of the person behind the account continues to get heated, tweeps insist the identity of the user isn’t important as they state valid points that many South Africans are probably thinking about but are too scared to express.

While fake accounts have become a norm on Twitter, social media investigators, aka Twitter CSI, recently dropped some files claiming they know the “black man” behind the account.

Twitter user @Advovolicious commented: “I wonder if the person behind #tracyzille will continue to misbehave on twitter even though his identity has been revealed by Twitter CSI, putting his life and his family at risk just for likes, retweets, and traffic to his website. Sizokhe sibone ( We will see)! Twitter is a dangerous platform.”

Ntsiki Mazwai, who doesn’t mince her words, especially on social media, took to her Twitter on Wednesday and hinted to being the mystery person behind the Tracy Zille account.