Is there trouble in paradise for Londie London as cheating rumour trends?

Reality TV star Londiwe “Londie London” Zulu’s relationship is trending on social media with speculation rife that her Durban businessman fiancé Hlubi Nkosi has been unfaithful.
Controversial gossip Twitter account Musa Khawula seems to not want the “Real Housewives of Durban” cast member to enjoy her last weeks of pregnancy or, if she has already given birth, bonding days with her newborn.
Londie revealed during part one of the reunion episode of the reality show that she was expecting their second child and was close to giving birth.
While this is meant to be a joyous time for the couple, the rumour mill indicates that all is not well on the home front.
The controversial blogger has alleged that Londie has moved out of her Hillcrest home with her fiancé, after he allegedly impregnated another woman.
"It is said Hlubi is considering taking Phumla M as his 2nd wife and they are said to have been dating for 2 years," tweeted Musa.
Londie London moves out of her Hillcrest home she shared with her gangster looking fiancé Hlubi Nkosi.— Musa Khawula (@MusaKhawula) May 23, 2022
Hlubi allegedly impregnated another woman known as Phumla M.
It is said Hlubi is considering taking Phumla M as his 2nd wife and are said to have been dating for 2 years. pic.twitter.com/PTnV53omfE
These allegations hark back to Thobile and Musa Mseleku’s dinner party in episode two of the reality TV show, where they tried introducing the other couples to their world of polygamy.
In fact, Nonku Williams was not popular after making a comment that “all men cheat”.
City Press has reported on Londie's relationship woes, and according to the publication, the luxury vehicle she was seen driving on the show has allegedly been given to another woman.
During the season of “RHODurban”, Londie opened up a bit about her union with Nkosi, shedding light on the hold-up in the finalisation of their union in terms of customary traditions that needed to take place.
According to her explanation on the show, it seemed that there were a few obstacles of “other ceremonies” in the Nkosi family that needed to be done before they could proceed with hers.
Londie has so far kept mum on all the chatter regarding her relationship. Instead, she has posted a video of her singing, reminding her fans of her real claim to fame.
Twitter users have wasted no time in weighing on Londie’s relationship.
@morweedi said: "Men will embarrass you xem. Season 3 of RHO. Durban Nonku will says all men cheat with proof.”
Below are other comments.
Londie London’s situation is evidence that you don’t take a man back after he cheats. He screws you once, he screws you twice— Nkuli💜🇿🇦🇱🇸 (@Nonkulycis_01) May 23, 2022
I wish Londie London a safe pregnancy and may i not be part of dragging her while in this state no woman deserves this nomatter how much i may feel about anyone. i wish her a safe journey in her pregnancy,🙏🏽🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯 #RHODurban— SebenzileMabilisa🇿🇦Khoza (@88mabilisa) May 23, 2022
Right now Londie London's worst nightmare is us , cos we all know she is pregnant yet we are being insensitive and some of us we are calling it Karma and we forget the same karma can find our addresses...light and Love to Londie i hope she has the best supportive system ,🕯😍 https://t.co/W1bLe1Amto— SebenzileMabilisa🇿🇦Khoza (@88mabilisa) May 23, 2022
It’s really tough being a woman. @MinnieDlamini was accused of cheating and dragged badly .Now @londie_london man cheats on her, while she is pregnant and she’s still getting dragged! women are always wrong!This is bullshit and needs to stop!This is another form of abuse. #londie— Dianne (@TheeDianne) May 23, 2022