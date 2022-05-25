Is there trouble in paradise for Londie London as cheating rumour trends?

Reality TV star Londiwe “Londie London” Zulu’s relationship is trending on social media with speculation rife that her Durban businessman fiancé Hlubi Nkosi has been unfaithful. Controversial gossip Twitter account Musa Khawula seems to not want the “Real Housewives of Durban” cast member to enjoy her last weeks of pregnancy or, if she has already given birth, bonding days with her newborn.

Londie revealed during part one of the reunion episode of the reality show that she was expecting their second child and was close to giving birth. While this is meant to be a joyous time for the couple, the rumour mill indicates that all is not well on the home front. The controversial blogger has alleged that Londie has moved out of her Hillcrest home with her fiancé, after he allegedly impregnated another woman.

"It is said Hlubi is considering taking Phumla M as his 2nd wife and they are said to have been dating for 2 years," tweeted Musa. Londie London moves out of her Hillcrest home she shared with her gangster looking fiancé Hlubi Nkosi.



Hlubi allegedly impregnated another woman known as Phumla M.



It is said Hlubi is considering taking Phumla M as his 2nd wife and are said to have been dating for 2 years. pic.twitter.com/PTnV53omfE — Musa Khawula (@MusaKhawula) May 23, 2022 These allegations hark back to Thobile and Musa Mseleku’s dinner party in episode two of the reality TV show, where they tried introducing the other couples to their world of polygamy. In fact, Nonku Williams was not popular after making a comment that “all men cheat”.

City Press has reported on Londie's relationship woes, and according to the publication, the luxury vehicle she was seen driving on the show has allegedly been given to another woman. During the season of “RHODurban”, Londie opened up a bit about her union with Nkosi, shedding light on the hold-up in the finalisation of their union in terms of customary traditions that needed to take place. According to her explanation on the show, it seemed that there were a few obstacles of “other ceremonies” in the Nkosi family that needed to be done before they could proceed with hers.

Londie has so far kept mum on all the chatter regarding her relationship. Instead, she has posted a video of her singing, reminding her fans of her real claim to fame. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Londie London (@londie_london_official) Twitter users have wasted no time in weighing on Londie’s relationship. @morweedi said: "Men will embarrass you xem. Season 3 of RHO. Durban Nonku will says all men cheat with proof.”

