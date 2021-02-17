‘Isibaya’ actress Zinhle Mabena’s arrest for attempted murder of husband deemed unlawful

The case against “Isibaya“ actress, Zinhle Mabena née Ngwenya, for allegedly conspiring to murder her estranged husband, Mugabe Ngwenya, has been dismissed.

She was arrested on Tuesday and appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, where the case against her was dropped due to lack of evidence.

In a media statement issued on Tuesday, her attorney, Joshua Larazus of Shapiro&Ledwaba Incorporated, said her arrest was unlawful.

“I act on behalf of Zinhle and confirm that she was unlawfully taken into custody yesterday but is now a free woman after the NPA declined to place the matter on roll, because of the preposterous nature of the allegations against our client.

“We also confirm that nothing plausible was provided to the authorities to link our client to any crime including but not limited to murder to attempted murder or any conspiracy.