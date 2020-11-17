Itumeleng Khune and his wife Sphelele celebrate wedding anniversary

For the longest time, he was associated with media personality and new mum, Minnie Dlamini-Jones and fans of the former couple were shattered when they separated. Now clearly having moved on, Itumeleng Khune and his wife Sphelele are still serving some serious relationship goals. The wife to the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper took to Instagram to wish her hubby a happy third anniversary. She shared a few pictures of their lobola day to which she wrote a caption saying, “Three years of loving each other down, Forever to go. Happy Anniversary my love.” Though, Itu didn't share anything on his social media, he took to his wife's comment section and replied, “Here’s to more years wifey.”

In January this year, Sphelele took to social media and took aim at haters who said she and Itu wouldn’t last six months.

She weighed in on a social media conversation about their romance by explaining that she prefers to keep quiet and watch her haters make fools of themselves.

“We are quietly watching them. They said 'it won't last, I am giving them six months', but look at us now, married and expecting,” she replied on her Instagram Stories.

Her comments came after she told a follower that she was not fazed by those who claimed the father of her child would soon dribble her.

“I didn’t and still don’t give a damn about what they had to say, Yaz! Busy bashing other people’s relationships kodwa no-one judges their sad relationships,” she wrote.

The footballer has also previously slammed those who criticised his relationship with Sphelele, saying it was his life and his decisions.