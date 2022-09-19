J Molley looks back at suicide attempt as he celebrates his birthday

Over the weekend rapper J Molley turned a year older and celebrated his life following his suicide attempt last year. The rapper took to his social media platforms to reflect on the miracle of being brought back to life after being in ICU for four days.

“Happy birthday to me. About a year ago I died on the operating table after a suicide attempt choking on my own blood coming out my nose and mouth. By a miracle I was brought back to life and fought for 4 days in ICU,” he tweeted. Happy birthday to me. About a year ago I died on the operating table after a suicide attempt choking on my own blood coming out my nose and mouth. By a miracle I was brought back to life and fought for 4 days in ICU. — J Molley (@JMolleyOfficial) September 17, 2022 In an interview with IOL Entertainment earlier this year the rapper acknowledged how the music industry and the pressure that comes with it had negatively affected his mental health. “It's a toxic industry and especially for my mental health and the way that my mind operates. I honestly feel like the career path I picked was one of the worst. But I'm here now, I'm inspiring so many people and I have to go through with it,” he told IOL Entertainment.

In his Twitter thread the rapper shared how the "worst thing" he has been through made him "stronger than ever". He said: “My girlfriend saved my life and got me out that bathroom into the ambulance with the help of my close friends. I then hit rock bottom as if I thought I had already. After being admitted into a psychiatric prison cell against my will, 24/7 lockdown for a week with nothing but me.” My girlfriend saved my life and got me out that bathroom into the ambulance with the help of my close friends. I then hit rock bottom as if I thought I had already. After being admitted into a psychiatric prison cell against my will, 24/7 lockdown for a week with nothing but me. — J Molley (@JMolleyOfficial) September 17, 2022 He continued: "I haven’t been suicidal ever since and today I celebrate another year on this earth. If I can make it out so can you. I’m here for a reason ain’t no doubt ❤️ Can’t wait to see how fate plays out."

