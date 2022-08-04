Jamali reunite after 3 years for Women’s Day special

In a whopping Woman’s Month surprise, the ladies are getting back together for one night only since they parted in 2019. On August 6, Jacqui Carpede, Mariechan Luiters and Liesl Penniken will perform as guests at the “Wonder Women” Women’s Day special in Cape Town.

They are excited to be reunited again for the production- even if it's just for one night. Then 20-year-old ladies at the time; Jamali first rocketed to fame in 2003 when they came second to Ghetto Lingo on the reality singing competition, “Coca-Cola Popstars”. Since then, the powerhouse singers have gone on to achieve greatness even outshining the actual winners. They were also nominated for three South African Music Awards and won in 2009 in the category Best South African Pop Act.

Jamali. Picture: Supplied The ladies have each pursued their own careers in music since going their separate ways. We caught up with the former Jamali members who are now 39-years-old now. “It's Women's Month, so the ladies agreed to do a special appearance and performance, just for the fact that we are all strong women ourselves what better other way to get together, go out there to just uplift, encourage and inspire other women out there too. I’m quite excited because it’s been a while since seeing the ladies. Fans can expect a slightly older and more mature Jamali, but they can also expect non-other than Jamali’s sweet melodic tunes,” said Penniken.

Penniken currently has her own recruitment agency and entertainment company where she is also a performing artist. She has also joined political party, Patriotic Alliance, where she works. Carpede said of the reunion: “I thought it would be something deserving to our fans in CT and an opportunity to thank them for all their support throughout our careers. I feel incredibly honoured to be invited to celebrate with the beautiful women of our country, especially during Woman's Month. Since going solo, I've released my sophomore album which has been nominated for a SAMA award for Best Pop Album this year and also a Basadi in Music Award for Pop Artist Of The Year.” Luiters concluded: “This truly is a special moment for us, not only because it’s been years since we’ve shared a stage, but also because we are so passionate about women empowerment. As women, we still face so many challenges and fear in society, being a woman should be your supreme achievement and not a deep fear.

