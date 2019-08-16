Jarrad Ricketts. Picture: Supplied

Known for his smooth voice and chart-topping radio hits, Cape Town singer Jarrad Ricketts is setting his sights on adding a new skill to his CV. Jarrad, 30, from Ottery has auditioned for the "Expresso Presenter Search 2019", vying with 2500 other hopefuls for the coveted post.

Jarrad has made it to the Top 20, and received an invitation for a one on one filmed audition in front of judges Dr Musa Mthombeni, Roger Goode and Thando Thabethe.

Jarrad made his presenter debut last night on SABC3, and is hoping to be one of two new presenters to join the "Expresso Morning Show".

Jarred says he is amazed that he’s made it this far, after suffering in silence for years of his fear of public speaking as a child.

“I can’t believe I made it this far in the competition, for one who couldn’t even speak in front of a crowd on primary and high school,” he tells the Daily Voice.

“My music has forced me to address hundreds and even thousands of people.

“My musical performances are the reason I can speak so proudly today.”

Jarrad stands a chance to be selected for a Top 10 nationwide after last night’s show.

Out of the 2500 entries, Cape Town had 64, Durban 54 and Johannesburg 70 finalists.

When a top 10 is selected, they will compete in various challenges, including hosting inserts and segments on live TV.

The series is running for 13 episodes, culminating in a live grand finale on 30 October where the two winners will be announced.

