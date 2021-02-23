Jeremy Mansfield hangs up his mic due to health complications

Veteran radio and television personality Jeremy Mansfield is hanging up his mic in order to focus on his health. In the statement issued by HOT 91.9 FM, the station announced Mansfield would be taking a sabbatical starting from February 26. “Jeremy has been undergoing treatment for the past few months and has decided to take a break,” read the HOT 91.9 FM statement. Commenting on his departure from the station, Joburg’s Hottest Breakfast host said: “I have loved being a part of the HOT 91.9FM family, particularly because of the excellent, meaningful work they do within the community. “It’s been a great privilege to be able to contribute to this, and I will cherish the memories of this time at HOT, and the time I have spent together with my colleagues on the breakfast show.”

Mansfield added that though he would be off-air, he would continue with his charity work.

“I will also be spending more time on the Mansfield Family Trust and the charitable work it does in South Africa.”

HOT 91.9’s managing director, Lloyd Madurai, expressed his gratitude to Mansfield, for his contribution to the media space, and also wished him “a complete healing”.

He said: “Jeremy is a radio legend and has contributed immensely to the industry, and the station. However, our primary concern is his health at this time.

“We would like to thank Jeremy for his incredible contribution as the anchor of Joburg’s Hottest Breakfast Show for the past three years.

“This is not a goodbye as Jeremy will continue to be part of the Hot 91.9FM family in his role as an ambassador for Hot Cares, the Christmas Wish and a contributor to the Hot 91.9FM Radio Academy.

“We wish him well and pray for his full and speedy recovery”.

Mansfield started his radio career in the mid ’80s.

He worked for the Durban-based radio station Capital Radio 604.

In 1990 he left and joined SuperSport on M-Net. He also became a sportscaster on the John Berks show on 702.

Three years on, he was appointed as a regular presenter of 702's Saturday afternoon magazine programme. In 1995, Mansfield moved to host the afternoon show.

In the late ’90s, Mansfield moved to 702 Talk Radio's sister station 94.7 Highveld Stereo where he created and hosted the weekday breakfast show, The Rude Awakening.