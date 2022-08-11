Jeremy Mansfield visited by ‘pretend’ brother in hospice

Veteran radio and television personality Jeremy Mansfield had a strange encounter during his recent hospital stay. Author Samantha Cowen took to Facebook to make a public request that she never thought she would make.

In her post, she detailed how a fan, borderline stalker, pretended to be Mansfield’s brother in an alleged attempt to visit him. “Please do not go to Hospice randomly and pretend you are Jeremy's brother and ask to see him,” read the post. Mansfield revealed last week his cancer had reached stage four, terminal and subject to palliative care.

“Have had it confirmed by the specialist surgeon that is leading everyone in the team looking after me that my cancer is confirmed stage 4, terminal and is now only subject to palliative care. “This dream team (as I now refer to them) will now guide me through how to have as much fun in the the time I have left and fulfil as many dreams, big and small, I have in my bucket list,” read his post. Mansfield’s post had an image of what appeared to be a brochure of Hospice Wits, where he had been receiving care. This is perhaps how the “fan” was able to track the veteran broadcaster down.

In her post, Cowen revealed the bizarre incident took place as she asked for it not to be repeated. She also gave an update on Mansfield’s recovery, which suggests he is recovering at home. “In other happier news he is resting comfortably and we are hoping for him to have a peaceful and loving birthday weekend,” Cowen added.