Jessica Nkosi. Picture: Instagram
Johannesburg - Actress Jessica Nkosi had SA tweeps up early on Saturday morning after she revealed on Instagram that she has
 allegedly been cheated on by her baby daddy, Ntokozo "Tk" Dlamini, who is also known as Mastermind on Uzalo. 

In the wee hours of this morning, the Isibaya star explained how she felt about the situation via a series of Insta stories. 

 She said whoever was seeing her baby daddy could have him. 

A screenshot of Jessica Nkosi's Insta story before it got deleted. 



Although she's shattered, she assured her fans that she'll be fine. 

The accusations against Mastermind sparked a heated conversation on Twitter about cheating. While some were comforting Jessica, others were saying she's not the first, nor the last one to be cheated on. 

They say if Jessica can get cheated on, then who are we?

  The thing is, the game has no VIP. 