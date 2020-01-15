Local personality Jessica Nkosi took to Twitter where she shared an uncomfortable encounter she experienced with a Johannesburg Metro Police traffic officer.
Taking to her Twitter page on Tuesday, Nkosi shared her story of how she was stopped by an unnamed traffic officer and asked why they have to stick their heads through the window.
When she started to feel uncomfortable, the Volvo ambassador asked the male officer to move a bit back.
Furthermore, she mentioned that she was also wearing a short dress which upped the level of uncomfortability.
Nkosi also had to ask him to move once more since she couldn't get her licence with his current position without feeling uneasy.