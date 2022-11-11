Jimmy Nevis pours his heart out to fans on his 10-year milestone in the industry

R&B singer Jimmy Nevis shared his gratitude to fans on Instagram this week to celebrate his 10 years in music. Nevis first released his debut album “Subliminal” 10 years ago and has gone on to release chart topping hits over the years. The “Elephant Shoes” hit maker said: “This album dropped on 1 Nov 2012, it was my debut album and it gave me some of my greatest hits. The album was nominated for multiple awards, took me to places all over the world, landed me endorsement deals and changed my life forever.”

He thanked everyone who started the journey with him. “Shout out to everyone involved during this time from @la_parks as my manager and @rudeworldrecords who were my label in CPT. DG handled things in Joburg and my ass was still studying at varsity. “@ameenharron was mixing and mastering my work from then already. (We had just met) There are so many people who made this time so special. Probably some of the most special memories I’ll ever have.

“Thank you to all my friends in the industry, radio and press. To all my friends and family who’ve been here since day 1. I appreciate you so much! “And lastly … thank you to die hard fans who would come out to all the Musica signings, stand in line at my KB concerts, make posters and YouTube videos … i feel so honoured to have done this life with you. “Here’s to new music coming real soon!!!! In the meantime, go stream ‘Subliminal’. 🥰”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JMY NVS (@jimmynevis) Friends in the industry congratulated Nevis on his achievement. lyricaldeezy wrote: “Iconic brother ❤️” ameenharron wrote: “Milestone my brother! Congrats👏🏽 👏🏽🥂”

daylin_sass wrote: “This album made me a diehard Jimmy fan!😭❤️ I’m still fangirling HARD when I see you😭❤️” Nevis also played a game with friends where they had to complete the lyrics to his song. View this post on Instagram A post shared by JMY NVS (@jimmynevis)