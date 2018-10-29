Bonang Matheba accepts inaugural '5 For Changemaker Award'. Picture: Themba Mokase

The 7th Annual 5 For Change Black Tie Gala debuted in Jozi with a sold-out house under the city light on Saturday. It was an unforgettable night with a performance by smash-hit songstress Lady Zamar keeping the crowd on their feet with hits like 'My Baby', 'Love is Blind', 'Collide' and many more and keeping the night flowing was none other than South Africa’s multi-talented MC and personality Maps Maponyane.

The event raised funds and awareness for 5 social enterprise beneficiaries: Dlala Nje, Olico Maths Education, Hustlenomics, CRSP Dsgn and enke: Make Your Mark. The guests got the opportunity to mingle with the young leaders’ of these organizations and learn how they’re making South Africa a better place and how to get involved.

And adding to the excitement was the live luxury item auction where attendees got to bid on a range of high-end items and experiences – including the biggest item of the evening – a chartered private flight to and from the exclusive Leopard Creek Country club and a day of golf on the world renowned course.

An important element this year was giving recognition to those in South Africa who give back to the community and the event founders we’re proud to present South Africa’s multi-award-winning TV presenter, philanthropist, reality star and style icon, Bonang Matheba, with the first-ever ‘5 For Changemaker Award’.

She was celebrated on the night for her work as the Founder of The Bonang Matheba Bursary Fund and for using her platform to advance social justice issues in South Africa and around the world.

Matheba also announced on her Instagram page that in 2019 ten more girls will be given the opportunity to go to university through The Bonang Matheba Bursary Fund.

"Wanna know why I’m smiling so hard? Because in 2019, 10 MORE South African girls will receive the incredible opportunity of going to University! Last night, we announced our plans for the 2019 Bonang Matheba Bursary Fund Program & boooooyyyy am I excited!

I’ve partnered with an incredible organization who believe in my passion of EDUCATING THE AFRICAN GIRL CHILD! So once again, I’m taking my girls to SCHOOL!! Details will be announced in December 2018!

@pennies4girls you INSPIRE me Sis, remember that target we spoke about?!! It’s happening, ONE DAY AT A TIME! Grateful to God for all the blessings - remember, God gives TO you, so He can give THROUGH you!! Let’s change the bloody world."