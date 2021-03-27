John Kani lends his iconic voice to 'Earth Hour' campaign video

South African award-winning actor, John Kani will lend his powerful voice to a special video made in celebration of Earth Hour. The largest global grassroots movement which aims to shine the spotlight on nature loss and climate change takes place virtually on Saturday, March 27 at 8.30pm, under the theme "Climate Change to Save Earth”. Since its inception in 2007, hundreds of cities and millions of people in 180 countries have joined the initiative to switch of their lights in support of saving the planet. On the night of Earth Hour, World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) SA will share the special Earth Hour 2021 campaign video narrated by Kani. This video will show the links between pandemics, climate change and pollution, and the role of nature in addressing these challenges. The aim is to share the powerful video on social media, creating as much awareness as possible.

Our planet needs Nature Heroes 💪 and you’ve got the power in your hands this #EarthHour Virtual Spotlight 2021! 📱🌎 Use your power tomorrow 🕗8.30pm by sharing our must-watch film and placing the spotlight on Earth. #EarthHour2021 #Connect2Earth #ClimateCrisis #climate pic.twitter.com/9uy7LKtByg — WWF South Africa (@WWFSouthAfrica) March 26, 2021

Marco Lambertini, director-general at WWF International, said that Earth Hour was critical if we are to reverse nature loss and secure a nature-positive world by 2030.

“2021 is a crucial year for humanity. As the world tries to turn the tide and recover from the ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic and rebuild itself, we need to put nature at the centre of our recovery efforts to future proof our economies and societies.

“Earth Hour is a critical moment for individuals, leaders, and environmentalists to unite and call for urgent action to reverse nature loss and secure a nature-positive world by 2030”, said Lambertini.

For more information on how to be a “Nature Hero for Earth Hour” this year, visit www.wwf.org.za.