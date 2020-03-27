John Kani weighs in on SA lockdown, use social media, no visits

With recent reports of people in some part of South Africa going about their business, jogging, swimming and partying in spite of the rules and regulation set out by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his decision for a national lockdown, local stars continue to do their bit, urging fellow citizens to stay home. Legendary television actor Dr John Kani took to Twitter on Friday, to encourage people to abide by the rules during the 21-days lockdown. “I John Kani, the eldest in the Kani Clan,amaNtlotshane, immediate and extended relatives, ask all of you to absolutely observe the 21 days lockdown. Please stay in touch with the family by social media and any other means except visiting one another. The Elder, " said Kani.

I John Kani, the eldest in the Kani Clan,amaNtlotshane, immediate and extended relatives, ask all of you to absolutely observe the 21 days lockdown. Please stay in touch with the family by social media and any other means except visiting one another. The Elder🙏🏿 — JohnKani (@JohnKani2) March 27, 2020

Fans and fellow South Africans including minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa commended the "Black Panther" star for doing his bit in curbing the spread of the covid-19 that has already resulted in two deaths in South Africa.

"Thank you for spreading the message Dr. Kani," commented Mthethwa.

"Leader mkhulu, " added Twitter user, Nkwali.

"Stay safe," wrote Dandie Dinnmont.

The "Lion King"" star joins the likes of Bonang Matheba, Simizi Mhlongo, Cassper Nyovest, Lerato Kganyago, Boity Thulo and many celebrities across the globe who have been encouraging their fans and followers to take precautionary measures to stop the spread of this deadly disease.

Meanwhile, Kani's latest production, "Kunene and the King", has been put on hold amid lockdown measures to prevent the worldwide spread of coronavirus.

The play, which had been running at the Swan Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon in Warwickshire, was set to make its debut London last week.

Taking to Twitter, Kani shared: “London, the prime minister has closed all theatres, public gatherings, pubs, restaurants, football and sports to halt the spread of this virus. So my play has closed in London. We were only left with two weeks to go anyway. Thank you to all who supported us. What run!”

London, the Prime Minister has closed all theatres public gatherings pubs restaurants football and sports to halt the spread of this virus. So my play has closed in London. We were only left with two weeks to go anyway. Thank you to all who supported us. What run!!🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 — JohnKani (@JohnKani2) March 17, 2020

