J’Something and his pitbull melt hearts on Instagram

J’Something won the hearts of fur parents when he posted a short video of his beloved pitbull, Reggy. In the short clip, the award-winning singer films how his 50kg brown pooch leaps up onto the door of his vehicle and then lifts his paw to J’Something’s hand because he needs help getting in, as there is a distance from the ground into the car.

J’Something says: “Every morning we go to the park and trying to get this guy into the back is such a mission. He always wants my help, check it out.” He then proceeds to lift Reggy up into the back of the car. J’Something captioned his video: “Pls note he is 10-months old and weighing in at 50kg already, and he still wants my help to get in the back… 😂”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JSomething (@jsomethingmusic) Below are some of the responses to his post: katlegomaboe wrote: “😂😂😂love this🤌🏾” nicole_bomester_tremble wrote: “Aaaw his absolutely adorable, if you ever need a dog sitter I'm here for it!😍”

samanthalentoor said: “He’s beautiful. One solid muscle yet so gentle!” tracyleearendse posted: “Gosh the love and friendship in this video❤️❤️.” veroniquestout added: “Ahh man, I just love it❤️❤️ Mommy to an American Bully as well. They truly are loving and make the best cuddlers. 😍.”

joelineliz wrote: “So beautiful 😍😍😍.” Meanwhile, the “Mamela” hitmaker also reminded followers of his “Indoor” music tour this month. The project was born out of his personal experience during the Covid-19 lockdowns. He will share the journey of his pandemic-controlled stay “Indoors”.

