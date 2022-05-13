Jub Jub and Kelly Khumalo show son Christian much love on his birthday

Jub Jub and Kelly Khumalo's son, Christian, celebrated his crown birthday recently. To mark the occasion, both Kelly and Jub Jub took to Instagram to share heartfelt messages to him on his 12th birthday.

“Happy birthday champ, I love you too much," posted Jub Jub. "I hope you believe in yourself as much as I believe in you. If ever you feel like life is trying to knock you down, it won't succeed for as long as I'm alive. Re ba tloung Le bataung.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jub Jub (@official_jubjub) While Kelly shared: “I will carry you on my back until you are strong, wise and old enough to fly on your own,” along with a picture of Christian on her back. "I promise to fight and block everything that stands in the way of you becoming everything that God has designed you to be.

“You will fall, make mistakes along the way but that's part of growing up. As long as you learn and continuously fight to be a better person, that's good enough for me. “I got you son and I love you to the moon and back. Happy Birthday #12OnThe12th”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Voice Of Africa (@kellykhumaloza) Kelly and Jub Jub haven't seen eye to eye for years and their hostility has often unravelled in the public eye. In the past, Kelly has gone so far as to label him a deadbeat dad with no interest in seeing his son.

Despite this, on Mother's Day, Jub Jub took to his Instagram stories to wish Kelly a happy Mother's Day. "Despite our differences. I would like to wish the woman who carried & brought my son into this world a happy Mother's Day”. Earlier this week, Twitter gossip news commentator Musa Khawula claimed that Christian had been suspended from school after he'd been found in possession of marijuana.

