Jub Jub and Lerato Kganyago get into heated debate over ongoing riots in SA

TV presenter Jub Jub and radio personality Lerato Kganyago got into a heated debate regarding the current state of affairs in South Africa. Molemo “Jub Jub“ Maarohanye was enraged by the lawlessness and ongoing looting that is taking part in some parts of Gauteng, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal.

The past couple of days saw two major cities burning as looters torched malls and trucks, while thousands of looters also ransacked retail stores and businesses in and around township malls. Taking to social media on Monday, the “Uyajola 9/9” host said that though he is not condoning the criminal acts of violence that have spread across the country he understands why people are looting. He simply captioned his post, “Enough is Enough ... South Africa needs to stand together.”

“How dare you judge and call another black person hooligan!! Just because you comfortable... I don’t condone looting. What did you expect to happen if they have been misled and lied to for years???” In a video clip, the “Ndikhokhele” hitmaker criticised local stars and celebrities for not speaking up against the violence that is threatening to collapse the already struggling economy of the country. He added that celebrities are mum because they are soliciting government tenders and endorsements.

“I’m talking about my fellow celebrities ... everybody is not saying a word, but you see them releasing and then they expect the same people on the ground to buy their music. ” The very same people at the bottom, they must go get food, they must go get whatever they want ... they steal the stuff and sell them, it’s fine, allow them to.” The star went on lambasting the government for failing its people. He also reminded the Presidency of the billions of rand recently looted by government officials.

“The R500 billion that was looted in a month – the same R500 billion that was supposed to fix up the whole infrastructure of the country.” He added that while poor old women are going into the pharmacies to steal medicines, people on social media tend to judge them. Warning: The video contains strong language

And while many commended him for speaking the "truth," Metro FM presenter Lerato Kganyago disagreed, stating that Jub Jub is sending out a "wrong, message". While at it, Kganyago also shared her two cents in an attempt to school Jub Jub on politics. The lesson didn't end well as it seems Kganyago's remarks had rubbed up Jub Jub the wrong way. "I'm an artist and I'm saying your generalisation is problematic.

“Some of us have been speaking, you sending the wrong message, my brother with all due respect. “Some of us are just as frustrated, been upset for many just in case you thought the looting started 4 months ago. “This is a result of what has been happening for the past couple of years, from one president to another, let's not have selective rage.”

See the full post below: Jub Jub would hear none of it, hitting back at Kganyago, he wrote:” This is what bores me ... Who appointed you as the minister of the right messages of South Africa? I'm not here to talk about politics ... I'm talking about people who think they have a right to judge the poor based on their position of privilege. Let this be the first and last time you try and come for me.” Jub Jub joins a handful of celebs and local star who have been vocal about the ongoing unrest in South Africa.

"You loot state capital others loot TVs. This lawlessness is endemic of state lawlessness.The ruling elite has made a mess of the freedom project! Abantu balambile! Ilizwe liphethwe ngamasela! Khongolose wabelungu! I wonder iyozala nkomoni?," tweeted award-winning musician Thandiswa Mazwai. "Crime should not be condoned but poverty and unemployment is killing people every single day❤," wrote actor Zweli Dube. "The looting is bad, sad & largely an act of desperation. But the real criminality is by those fanning the flames from the comfort of their warm, well-decorated homes, tweeting over a filling meal. The worst kind of manipulation," added news anchor and TV host Lerato Mbele.