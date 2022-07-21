Julius Malema spills the tea on his Ibiza trip on latest episode of ‘Podcast and Chill’

In the latest episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema joined the host for some unfiltered conversation. MacG claimed that they have been trying for years to get Malema on the podcast and called the episode, ‘iconic’.

During the interview they spoke to Malema about his recent trip to Ibiza where he attended alleged cigarette smuggler, Adriano Mazzotti’s daughter’s wedding. During his time in Ibiza Malema made headlines when pictures of him Djing at a party went viral. “It was the official pool party of the wedding programme, so I was there, attended and we started fooling around,” he told MacG.

He said although he wanted to explore the club scene and support local artist, Zakes Bantwini and DJ Euphonik, he could not keep up as he couldn’t go beyond 12am. He admitted after a ‘’rough’ night of partying, he needed at least two days to recover. “Rough rough means going beyond 12, so if I sleep before 12, I’m fine,” said Malema.

Thereafter, the politician, who is an only child, talked about growing up amongst many cousins, spending their childhood playing outside, getting dirty and going to their neighbour’s house to watch TV. Speaking of his association with ‘white people', Malema said that the first time he associated with white South Africans was when he attended parliament. “The first time I came close to white people was in parliament. I never did anything that included white people. I didn’t go to school with white people, I never played with white people, I never worked with them. The proximity I have of working with white people is parliament because the DA sits next to us, so that’s why when white people speak, I struggle to hear,” said the politician.

Malema also spoke about starting politics at age nine, joining the ANC Youth League, starting the EFF, and corruption. Although the podcast leaned much towards his political views, Malema’s interview seemed to have left an impression on chillers. Minie Muthwa commented: “Julius is such an eloquent, confident, intelligent and charismatic individual. He has great knowledge to impart to the younger people and, it uses every opportunity available to inspire and educate. He is a true leader who was born to lead. What an iconic interview, Thank you to MacG and Sol to blessing us with the interview. Upwards and onwards gents.”

