Julius Malema’s eldest son steps out in style for matric dance

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leaders Julius Malema was a proud father as he took to social media to post a video of his eldest son, Ratanang Malema, getting ready for his matric dance. “I had the pleasure of assisting my eldest son as he prepared for his matric dance and become his chauffeur,” Malema said in an Instagram post.

Malema went on to say that he was proud that the event was executed beautifully and that his son did an incredible job. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juliusmalemasello (@julius.malema.sello) In the video, Julius can be seen helping his son get ready and helping him sort out his collar. Julius and Ratanang can also be seen posing for pictures with the rest of their family including the two younger Malema sons.