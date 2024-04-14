Julius Malema’s eldest son steps out in style for matric dance

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leaders Julius Malema was a proud father as he took to social media to post a video of his eldest son, Ratanang Malema, getting ready for his matric dance.
“I had the pleasure of assisting my eldest son as he prepared for his matric dance and become his chauffeur,” Malema said in an Instagram post.
Malema went on to say that he was proud that the event was executed beautifully and that his son did an incredible job.
In the video, Julius can be seen helping his son get ready and helping him sort out his collar.
Julius and Ratanang can also be seen posing for pictures with the rest of their family including the two younger Malema sons.
The video also shows Ratanang stepping into a Mercedes G-Wagon, a car that is worth upwards of R3 million according to Mercedes.
Ratanang along with other friends can be seen posing for group pictures at a luxury house.
Julius Malema can be seen on social media sharing other posts about his Ratanang on different occasions.
From a video of his son commanding battalion at school to a video that shows his son mixing music, Julius has never shied away from posting about being proud father.
In a birthday post for Ratanang in 2023, Julius called his son the shining star of their family.
IOL News