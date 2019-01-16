Junior De Rocka. Picture: Supplied

Amid recent allegations of lack of child support for his one-year-old daughter, DJ Junior De Rocka recently invested in the South African education through his campaign #DeRockasSchoolDrive. Junior donated computers, sanitary items, stationary and WiFi to two schools in KZN, Wiggins Secondary and Nkosibomvu Secondary School.

Speaking on the campaign, Junior said “I believe everyone or most people have the desire to help others but when we get the opportunity to help we fail to prioritise and instead sort out our own things. I'm gradually learning to be disciplined when it comes to such things and not only think about my own needs but others that I have promised to help.

"It is not an easy thing because you know when you get money all we remember are the nice things we wish for. So for me this is a huge step towards being the man I want to be - which is a man that helps the needy.”

Some of the celebrities who supported Junior’s initiative were Dladla Mshunqisi, DJ Cndo, Distruction Boyz, and El Dambie clothing founder Sbusiso Xolani Myeni & Jnr B.

FameUs founder, Dogg DBN collaborated with Junior De Rocka this initiative and has decided to dedicate the year 2019 to investing and giving more to the education sector of the country.



