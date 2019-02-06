DJ Shimza and K Naomi. Picture: Instargram

Local TV personality K Naomi caused a Twitter stir with her latest tweet “God will humble you…” just a few hours after her former bae DJ Shimza posted on social media that his Mercedes-AMG G63 was allegedly stolen from his Blue Valley Golf Estates home.



Taking to Twitter on Monday, the 'Tidal Wave' producer posted a photo of his car that he alleges it was stolen from his garage. In his post, Shimza pleaded with his fans to help him recover his luxury vehicle.





He also provided a cellphone for the number they can contact on should with information.





While many sympathise with DJ Shimza, a controversial tweet from K Naomi got tweeps wondering if "God will humble you" is "low key" meant for him.

God will humble you... — K Naomi👑 (@KNaomi_N) February 5, 2019

Here are some of the Twitter reactions:

Lol Shimza shym😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Sivile (@Sir_Svg23) February 5, 2019

Bathong Naomi🤣🤣🤣😂 — 🍒🍒Cherry on top🍒🍒 (@WalkerLindah) February 5, 2019

👀👀 — Amanda Somana (@Amanda_Somana) February 5, 2019

🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 Is anyone thinking what I'm thinking???? God indeed does that — Thando Moshani🇿🇦 (@SharteeiM) February 5, 2019

I low-key feel like this tweet is directed to that Dj Lol Shimza shym😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Sivile (@Sir_Svg23) February 5, 2019

Lol the sound of revenge 😂 — ricky riccardo⏺️ (@marabastadmayor) February 5, 2019

The rumours of their relationship first started swirling in 2017 but just in October when K Naomi announce the breakup in a series of IG stories but it seems the socialite could still be hurting from the breakup.





Whatever it is K Naomi meant by her post, Twitter hopes she finds peace.







