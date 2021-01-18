Kabelo ‘KB’ Molopyane’s death leaves fans and friends ‘shattered’

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Veteran broadcaster and popular, DJ Kabelo ‘KB’ Molopyane, has died. Motsweding FM’s official Twitter account confirmed his passing on Sunday afternoon. The 46-year-old died on Sunday morning. Details surrounding Molopyane’s untimely death are yet to be confirmed. “Ke ka kutlobotlhoko go latola Kabelo Daniel Molopyane 🕊 o tlogetseng lefatshe le le ka kwano mosong ono! A Modimo le Badimo ba go amogele. 🕯🕯(It is with deep sadness that we share the news that our dear friend and colleague Kabelo Daniel Molopyane is no more. He passed away this morning. May God and the ancestors receive his spirit),” read Motsweding FM statement on Twitter. SABC acting spokesperson, Mmoni Seapolelo, said Molopyane’s ability to use Setswana language to entertain and inform has inspired many young people.

His vast knowledge allowed him to manoeuvre easily within different spheres in the industry, from sport to entertainment to music, but Molopyane lived for radio.

“He was such a versatile broadcaster who went on to commentate about soccer, rugby and cricket matches.

“He was also the host of the station’s weekday sports programme and weekend breakfast show. His meaningful contribution to the SABC will continue to inspire all who knew him personally and professionally,” said Seapolelo.

Molopyane started his broadcasting career at Motsweding FM in 2002.

During his 19 years at the station, he has presented weekday prime time shows.

He has also hosted other weekend major shows that include the “Weekend Breakfast”, Top 30 and Party-Time.

Molopyane was also a commentator for soccer, rugby and cricket at the SABC.

With a career spanning over two decades, Molopyane’s love for radio dates back to 1996 when he joined Motsweding FM’s Drama Department as a drama artist before joining Soshanguve Community Radio station in 1997 and Mafisa FM in 2000.

He is a qualified teacher with a University Diploma in Education and he also has a Degree in Communications with the University of North West.

Fans, industry friends and colleagues are still reeling in shock following the new of Molopyane’s untimely death.

Many took to different social media platforms to pay their respects to Molopyane.

Below are some of the reactions on social media.

“Devastated! Though sad, The Heavens have gained a beautiful soul. Pass our love to CC, Boyce, OO, Modiko and all other brothers and sisters.

“Meet in the after life. Condolences to all former colleagues at @motswedingfm and @SPORTATSABC. Re robalele Tlou 💔💔💔,” wrote former Motsweding FM presenter Oshebeng Alpheus Koonyaditse.

Devastated! Though sad, The Heavens have gained a beautiful soul. Pass our love to CC, Boyce, OO, Modiko and all other brothers and sisters. Meet in the after life. Condolences to all former colleagues at @motswedingfm and @SPORTATSABC



Re robalele Tlou 💔![CDATA[]]>💔![CDATA[]]>💔 pic.twitter.com/qFSNhpgzU9 — Oshebeng Alpheus Koonyaditse (@OAKoonyaditse) January 17, 2021

“Another star gone too soon, another moment in our endless grieving journey. Heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Kabelo Molopyane #RIPKabeloMolopyane,” commented former Public Prosecutor Professor, Thuli Madonsela.

Another star gone too soon, another moment in our endless grieving journey. Heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Kabelo Molopyane #RIPKabeloMolopyane pic.twitter.com/36FqDwFMtb — Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) January 17, 2021

“KB Molopyane💔💔💔💔😭😭😭I’m exhausted,” expressed musician and TV host, Stoan Seate.

KB Molopyane 💔![CDATA[]]>💔![CDATA[]]>💔![CDATA[]]>😭![CDATA[]]>😭![CDATA[]]>😭 I’m exhausted... — STOAN (@stoanito) January 17, 2021

“This is the @motswedingfm Hatfield studio that the late Kabelo "KB" Molopyane used to present his shows - Mokaragana (week days) & Leretlhabetse (Sat).

“But now it'll remain empty without his rich voice. His seat is now unoccupied, mic is off, producer is lonely, table empty,” said Broadcast Sports Analyst, Mathews Mpete.

This is the @motswedingfm Hatfield studio that the late Kabelo "KB" Molopyane used to present his shows - Mokaragana (week days) & Leretlhabetse (Sat). But now it'll remain empty without his rich voice. His seat is now unoccupied, mic is off, producer is lonely, table empty. pic.twitter.com/MzgL1420n1 — Mathews_mpete (@MathewsMpete) January 17, 2021

He added: “Guys I'm shattered at the death of Kabelo "KB" Molopyane. Much as I knew he was sick but I never expected him to drop the mic like this.

“May the soul of KB RIP. His family must find [email protected] team and the entire station be consoled. Listener have lost talent."

Guys I'm shattered at the death of Kabelo "KB" Molopyane. Much as I knew he was sick but I never expected him to drop the mic like this. May the soul of KB RIP. His family must find strength, @motswedingfm Sports team and the entire station be consoled. Listener have lost talent. pic.twitter.com/rsgVFAMFLR — Mathews_mpete (@MathewsMpete) January 17, 2021

Watch below as Molopyane is remembered by his colleagues at Motsweding FM.

“When lockdown happened you were always ready for the #KonkaOnlineParty,” read the Instagram statement.

“Re Tshela Thupa” this is one of the afternoon drive shows that Molopyane presented for many years at Motsweding FM.

At the height of the first wave of the coronavirus Molopyane, urged South Africans to take necessary precautions to stay safe.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, the SABC has also announced that in celebration and honour of the radio giant’s life, Motsweding FM will host a virtual memorial service live on Tuesday, January 19, from 11am.

“MEMORIAL | A virtual memorial service will be held on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 in honour of the late Motsweding FM OAP Kabelo “KB” Molopyane via the station’s digital platforms. #RIPKBMolopyane,“ read the statement.