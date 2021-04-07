Kabza De Small's suggestive bottle dance leaves tweeps shook
The long weekend found many South Africans out and about, including celebs, but a video of Kabza De Small caused a stir on Twitter.
In the video, the “Vula Vala” hitmaker is seen at groove when one of his friends decided to place a Moët & Chandon champagne bottle at his crotch.
The Scorpion King goes on to simulate fellatio, followed by suggestive hand movements on the bottle.
Which one is this one comrades? 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/3cVA0UmVrE— Ma B. (@_buhlebuhle) April 4, 2021
Tweeps were left shook by this video and shared their thoughts on the microblogging site.
Damn niggas with money keep letting us down🤦🏿♂️ https://t.co/rDea7PNqDA— Lordnelle (@lordnelle) April 4, 2021
Wtf is this?😭 https://t.co/M0qbGCs14X— Kate ✨ (@Nomalanga___) April 4, 2021
It's not the one to do chief https://t.co/WtqQ0i7vs4— my burner account (@MveloMontana) April 4, 2021
People don’t want “straight” men to be free hey 😂 apparently kabza isn’t a real man anymore because of this 😂 https://t.co/Orl6BSMYfa— queer god (@ThamiQueerGod) April 5, 2021
Thanks for this. Now people can stop blaming Savanna for what Piano does to them 💜 https://t.co/pm81XyYEg3— www.mediachangesa.org (@yayahCreative) April 5, 2021
Kabza throwing that neck, he knows what he's doing😂😂😂 https://t.co/yDtcTLKqoR— HUG Life (@I_Am_Karabo) April 6, 2021
Y’all are being weird about that Kabza de small video.— Loza (@Londoloza_r) April 4, 2021
However, the “Nana Thula” producer seemed to not be phased by some of the negative comments and posted another part of the video later, clearly having fun with all of the attention.
🤘🤘🤘🤘😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5jUJS19kNB— #ThePianoKing (@KabzaDeSmall_) April 4, 2021
Mihlali Ndamase also found herself on the trends list over the weekend when a video of her twerking was shared online.
Spending time with her friends and celebrating her latest magazine cover, Mihlali was out and about in Joburg.
Sporting pigtails and a pink outfit by Boss Lady, Mihlali seemed to be having such a good time that when she noticed a camera facing her, she started twerking.
Although the video was posted by her friend Zola Joka on her Instagram stories, it soon found its way to Twitter.
After a Twitter user posted it, Mihlali started trending, with numerous reactions to the video.
While many users enjoyed the video, one viewer made a comment that did not sit well with Mihlali.
“I’d never allow my girlfriend to do this out in public,” tweeted the user.
Hitting back, Mihlali said that lucky for the user, they would never have to worry about having her as a girlfriend.
“Luckily you never have to worry about that because I’m not yours and I’ll never belong to an insecure prick like you,” she said.