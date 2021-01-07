Kamo Mphela hits back at photo ’editing’ claims

Amapiano vocalist Kamo Mphela has responded to those who accused her of over-editing her pictures. Mphela was attacked by social media users after she posted a picture of herself in what many described as not being anything like what the rising star actually looks like. It all started when the 20-year-old dancer and dancer posted a selfie. The picture left social media users confused, with many accusing the star of “over-editing” her face to the point where she looks different in each shot of herself. Some even asked if she has multiple faces and which was one the real her. Mphela went viral, topping the trending list. Many members of the Twitter streets weighed in on the situation.

See how Mzansi reacted below:

This is my favourite version of Kamo Mphela 😭😭🔥 https://t.co/yTQH1x9XOZ — Wandile (@Chambers_House) January 6, 2021

Kamo Mphela can Do several heists and still walk amongst us at this rate. https://t.co/t2vzQ1AWAx — #IntoYam OUT NOW (@AYAPROW_BIGGFUN) January 4, 2021

I made peace with the fact that I don’t know Kamo Mphela . https://t.co/eCvz0eBwgV — Strong Decisions➐ (@ItsKhutsoR) January 4, 2021

For all we know this could be Kamo Mphela. https://t.co/VGbmFtHaVc — YT: Mahlubi Stephen (@Mahlubi_Stephen) January 5, 2021

For all I know this could be Kamo Mphela. https://t.co/SJnYBqX5lD — Rico Suave.🇿🇦🇨🇦 (@romeomthoko_) January 6, 2021

Not phased by the comments, Mphela responded to tweeps with another selfie and a strongly-worded caption. The star said she will still be winning the game no matter how many tweeps try to drag her.

“Drag me, slingshot me, cleanse your hearts because I'm still about to f*ck y’all up,” she wrote.

Drag me , sling shot me , cleanse your hearts because Im still about to fuck y’all up 😂🥰 pic.twitter.com/M7PBc5svSX — Kamogelo Mphela 🎭 (@Kamo_mphelaxx) January 5, 2021

Earlier this week reality TV star and social media sensation Lasizwe Dambuza deactivated his Twitter account after he was cyber bullied and body shammed following a picture he posted of himself.

Kicking off the new year with what seemed like a body-positive message backfired when tweeps started mocking the YouTuber’s body.

’The Fake it Till You Make It’ star shared a snap of himself donning only briefs and a T-shirt, with a cute caption that read: “To everyone with a small a**, don’t worry you are not alone. #SmallAssesMatter!”

He added: “Tag someone with a small a** and tell them “You Matter”