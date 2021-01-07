EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Kamo Mphela. Picture: Instagram
Kamo Mphela. Picture: Instagram

Kamo Mphela hits back at photo ’editing’ claims

By Entertainment Reporter Time of article published 1h ago

Share this article:

Amapiano vocalist Kamo Mphela has responded to those who accused her of over-editing her pictures.

Mphela was attacked by social media users after she posted a picture of herself in what many described as not being anything like what the rising star actually looks like.

It all started when the 20-year-old dancer and dancer posted a selfie. The picture left social media users confused, with many accusing the star of “over-editing” her face to the point where she looks different in each shot of herself.

Some even asked if she has multiple faces and which was one the real her.

Mphela went viral, topping the trending list. Many members of the Twitter streets weighed in on the situation.

See how Mzansi reacted below:

Not phased by the comments, Mphela responded to tweeps with another selfie and a strongly-worded caption. The star said she will still be winning the game no matter how many tweeps try to drag her.

“Drag me, slingshot me, cleanse your hearts because I'm still about to f*ck y’all up,” she wrote.

Earlier this week reality TV star and social media sensation Lasizwe Dambuza deactivated his Twitter account after he was cyber bullied and body shammed following a picture he posted of himself.

Kicking off the new year with what seemed like a body-positive message backfired when tweeps started mocking the YouTuber’s body.

’The Fake it Till You Make It’ star shared a snap of himself donning only briefs and a T-shirt, with a cute caption that read: “To everyone with a small a**, don’t worry you are not alone. #SmallAssesMatter!”

He added: “Tag someone with a small a** and tell them “You Matter”

Share this article:

Related Articles