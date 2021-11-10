Katlego Danke is grateful for life after beating Covid-19 twice

Celebrated actress Katlego Danke took turning a year older as the perfect opportunity to be grateful for her life, especially after beating Covid-19 twice. The “Gomora” actress went for a hot-air balloon ride to celebrate her day.

Taking to Instagram, she shared that she woke up with a full heart on her birthday and was reflecting on life's blessings. “This next chapter is all about taking flight. I woke up with a heart full of gratitude. “There must be a reason God saw it fit that I celebrate one more year on this planet after two bouts with Covid-19.”

"I am blessed. To still be here. To still be healthy. To still be able to pursue my dreams and purpose with all I've been given. I am in awe of the Almighty. "Thank you for another journey about the sun. And all the amazing humans who have touched my life in different ways. Happy birthday to me," she wrote. The 43-year-old plays the character Thati on Mzansi Magic's "Gomora".

She joined the show after a small hiatus from acting since the production of Isidingo was canned on SABC3. In an interview with IOL Entertainment last year, Danke spoke about transitioning from playing Kgothalo on “Isidingo” to Thathi. "I had to literally let go of Kgothalo completely, release her and start by getting to know who Thathi is.