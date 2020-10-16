Kefilwe Mabote breaks her silence

Luxury influencer Kefilwe Mabote has broken her silence after she reached the top of the trends list last week when her boyfriend, Edwin Sodi’s assets were seized. The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA’s) Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) seized multiple luxury cars from the politically connected businessman and his company Blackhead Consulting after he and six others were charged in court last week for fleecing the Free State government of R255 million through an allegedly corrupt asbestos audit contract. The AFU obtained a provisional restraint order against Sodi and his co-accused, allowing it to seize around R300-million in assets. Twenty-five vehicles, which include a Ferrari, a Porsche, a Bentley Continental and several Mercedes’ and Ford Rangers were all seized. Following the news, speculation on social media grew around whether or not the cars Kefilwe drives would be taken away.

Kefilwe has, on a number of occasions, posted videos and images of herself on her social media accounts driving a Porsche, a Bentley and even a McLaren GT.

While Edwin made headlines, so did Kefilwe. While the fashion star has been mum, she broke her silence this week stating she would be suing tabloid publication Sunday World.

“Naturally, I am never one for confrontation, regardless of my social media presence and influence as a public figure. However, the article was very misleading, derogatory and defamatory as it was insinuating that I am a “slay queen” who is presumably on a “bedroom roll” of wealthy men, particularly Edwin Sodi.

“Edwin and I are in a happy, healthy and private relationship and do not have any business affiliations with each other”, read the statement.

Kefilwe said that the article by the publication brought her brand into disrepute.

Read the rest of her statement here: