EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Kelly Khumalo. Picture: Instagram
Kelly Khumalo. Picture: Instagram

Kelly Khumalo says she can 'no longer hide behind singing'

By Entertainment Reporter Time of article published 56m ago

Share this article:

Local songstress Kelly Khumalo hit back at being criticised for her IG TV video where she spoke about Senzo Meyiwa's murder. 

Over the weekend, the "Dance Comigo" singer posted a video where she spoke about Meyiwa and how the South African police force is failing the women of the country. 

In the video, she is drinking her Controversy Gin speaking with a Russian accent, and appears to be very emotional while doing the video. 

She said that it's hard being a woman in SA and that she has been victimised by the system. 

Speaking about Meyiwa's case, Khumalo said that the SAPS didn't do their job right and that his murder case should be laid to rest. 

On Monday, Khumalo clapped back at a Twitter user who responded to a re-post of the video saying that she needs two bottles of her Controversy Gin to "spill the beans about Senzo Meyiwa's".

To which she replied: "Sweety I can drink bottles of Controversy to heaven and back ayikho lento ocabanga ukuthi uzoyithola (you're not going to find this thing you're looking for here)".

Furthermore, Khumalo said that putting on the Russian accent and drinking her gin was helping her get rid of her frustrations. 

THis prompted another user to insinuate that she will drop the names of the people who murdered Meyiwa. 

The "Undithatha Kancinci" hitmaker responded saying that they "are going to wait for a very long time". 

Following the back and forth with tweeps, Khumalo said that she can't hide behind singing at the moment and that she is exhausted from being constantly mocked on the internet.

Share this article:

Related Articles