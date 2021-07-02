Kelly Khumalo takes aim at government, saying ’oldies must step down’

Controversial musician Kelly Khumalo has taken aim at the government, saying South Africans should get rid of those in power. In a video she posted on her Instagram account, Kelly said South Africans should vote out the “oldies in government” if they want to see change.

“I think it's time we get rid of those ones who are in power because they feel entitled, they don't understand the meaning of service. “It's not about them, it's about people. “They will keep taking this money because they feel 'we fought for freedom therefore these people owe us.”

"We must get rid of everyone who feels entitled, but this will not be handed to us,” she said in a video on Instagram this week. She added that now was the time to “fight”. “We have been taken for granted for far too long.

“We have lost everything, friends and family members lost to this pandemic, jobs and businesses lost and yet we are still the ones to continue paying the price. “What more do we need for us to see that it is not about us, it never was and never will be. “Unless we fight to get out country and our freedom back. All the oldies in government must step down!”

Watch below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Voice Of Africa (@kellykhumaloza) Last week, the “Empini” singer went after men who allegedly use their money to try to control women in the industry. “Not for sale! This body is not for sale, nor am I written for sale on my forehead,” said Kelly.

“The selling of the body in this county is very high, especially in the entertainment business. “Rich men think they can buy whoever they want. Maybe they have managed to buy so and so, but this body you are not going to buy, my sweet.” Kelly slammed men, saying they should respect women.