Kelly Khumalo uses humour to encourage South Africans to get vaccinated

Singer Kelly Khumalo has encouraged her fans to get vaccinated against Covid-19. The star took to social media this week to say that she was functioning at 100% after getting vaccinated.

“Hello everybody, I hope everything is good. I know I have been missing in action since my last announcement of you know, things not working properly after I got my vaccine,” she said in a Russian accent. “I just want to say to you, ‘Please go get your vaccine.’ Me, everything is operating well. “I want to let you know I have been missing in action because I was busy. Just making sure everything is still in order. Everything is back to normal, just go and get vaccinated.”

Kelly said that she has been off social media trying to see if she had been negatively affected since she got the jab, and was happy to confirm all was well with her. “We are open for business,” she said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Voice Of Africa (@kellykhumaloza) The reality star’s video was a follow-up to an earlier video she recorded straight after getting the vaccine earlier this month.

In the video, Kelly jokingly said “certain” parts of her body were not working as usual and she couldn’t “feel anything under there”. She wondered if it had anything to do with the vaccine she had just received. “They mention that certain parts of my body are not going to function properly. You know I don’t feel anything down under.