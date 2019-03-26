Kelly Khumalo and the late Senzo Meyiwa. Picture: File photo

Fans are still not over Bafana Bafana star Senzo Meyiwa’s death and singer Kelly Khumalo is constantly taking the heat. Kelly Khumalo, who was in a relationship with Meyiwa at the time of his death in October 2014, was performing at the Chatsworth Stadium when the #JusticeForSenzoMeyiwa chants rang out.

According to reports, Khumalo cut her performance short at a Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) rally after thousands of people chanted 'Senzo' and displayed a banner calling for justice for his death.

The Jehovah singer allegedly only managed to perform two songs before walking off stage. Fans then took to Twitter to weigh in on the matter, and while many feel that Khumalo hasn't done enough to help the case, some felt that people need to stop blaming her.

See reactions below.

#ImagineBeingRejectedBy a whole stadium because of the covered up murder of your ex. 😬😬#KellyKhumalo #JusticeforSenzo — Gigi Bopela (@QuantumGeek01) March 25, 2019

Why kelly never joined any movement for #justiceforsenzo she's not even pushing the cops for arrest to be made why?? Becouse she's hiding something — Bongane Mdluli (@Thiagobongz) March 25, 2019

Senzo Meyiwa's wife must be enjoying watching people make Kelly Khumalo 's life a misery.

I don't think Kelly Khumalo had anything to benefit from murdering Senzo. However the wife is my suspect.

Can the police do their job so we can have closure #SenzoMeyiwa#JusticeForSenzo — 1Ntando (@1NtandoZAR) March 25, 2019

Khumalo's relationship with her former fiance, Chad Da Don, also received harsh criticism on social media, with many telling the rapper that he shouldn't date the singer.