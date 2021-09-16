Kelly Rowland posts pics wearing the same swimsuit as Anele Mdoda

American singer Kelly Rowland might have added fuel to the fire with her latest swimsuit photo dump. Mzansi has been in ongoing warfare with 947 radio host Anele Mdoda after she claimed in 2019 that “Kelly looks amazing with make-up. Take that make-up off, then it's tickets. I have receipts."

Since then, every time the “Motivation” hitmaker posts a picture on Twitter, you’ll find SA Twitter bringing up Anele’s name, sharing how they are in disbelief about her comment with regards to Kelly’s appearance. Earlier this year, the “Celebrity Game Night SA” host doubled down on her earlier statements and said: “No. I like to trend. Keeps the bills paid. And she isn't prettier than Beyonce soooooo I would be lying. Have a good life.” Taking to her social media pages, the “Commander” hitmaker, who is currently on a superyacht with her BFF Beyoncé, who is celebrating her 40th birthday in Italy and France, shared pictures of her soaking in the Italian sun.

I’m so feeling me right now… pic.twitter.com/IyKFcqCTcN — KELENDRIA ROWLAND (@KELLYROWLAND) September 15, 2021 SA Black Twitter quickly noticed that Kelly was wearing the same or a similar swimsuit to one Anele wore on her Maldives trip. But now @947 @AneleAndTheClub @FlightCentreRSA and #FrankiesTombola want to take you to the MALDIVES for 7 days !!!!!! Enter the TOMBOLA #AneleandTheClubon947 pic.twitter.com/FGc5IYCfK0 — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) September 14, 2021 Some tweeps are hoping it was pure coincidence. “Pls. Surely this is a coincidence, right?!? Cause pls. I wouldn’t want that for Kelly,” said @bringbeautyzulu.

Pls. Surely this is a coincidence, right?!? Cause pls. I wouldn’t want that for Kelly. https://t.co/vblG3Cfj28 — Ngoduso kaLewis Hamilton 🥺 (@bringbeautyzulu) September 16, 2021 “She probably just bought that swimsuit because it’s pretty and looks good on her. “The only ones who are keeping this going are the South Africans who are constantly in Kelly Rowland’s mentions. “I don’t think she’s ever even said Anele’s name,” commented @naledimashishi

She probably just bought that swimsuit because it’s pretty and looks good on her. The only ones who are keeping this going are the South Africans who are constantly in Kelly Rowland’s mentions. I don’t think she’s ever even said Anele’s name — naledi (@naledimashishi) September 16, 2021 “It's a giant coincidence and I refuse to believe otherwise 😂 a big cosmic joke,” said @Neo_url. It's a giant coincidence and I refuse to believe otherwise 😂 a big cosmic joke. https://t.co/63jS8UnfcR — Neo (@Neo_url) September 16, 2021 While others think that this was an intentional dig at Anele. “Kelly is wrong for this,” said @maletsemana.

Kelly is wrong for this😭😭😭 https://t.co/cLergm2vsR — a woman of standdeerrrdddd (@maletsemana) September 16, 2021 “Kelly Rowland is on a mission to sweep with Anele,” commented @tumiwmj. Kelly Rowland is on a mission to sweep with Anele 😂 pic.twitter.com/Et7BjVLssW — A Young Fire - Youtube (@tumiwmj) September 16, 2021 “So Kelly Rowland took it there?” said @Olwe2Lesh. So Kelly Rowland took it there? 💀 — Olwethu Leshabane (@Olwe2Lesh) September 16, 2021 “The swimsuit, the setting, and the dates these pictures were posted, make a very compelling argument that Kelly Rowland did this on purpose to make a very loud and clear point,” said @MvelaseP.