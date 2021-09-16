EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Kelly Rowland. Picture: Twitter
Kelly Rowland posts pics wearing the same swimsuit as Anele Mdoda

By Jamal Grootboom Time of article published 3h ago

American singer Kelly Rowland might have added fuel to the fire with her latest swimsuit photo dump.

Mzansi has been in ongoing warfare with 947 radio host Anele Mdoda after she claimed in 2019 that “Kelly looks amazing with make-up. Take that make-up off, then it's tickets. I have receipts."

Since then, every time the “Motivation” hitmaker posts a picture on Twitter, you’ll find SA Twitter bringing up Anele’s name, sharing how they are in disbelief about her comment with regards to Kelly’s appearance.

Earlier this year, the “Celebrity Game Night SA” host doubled down on her earlier statements and said: “No. I like to trend. Keeps the bills paid. And she isn't prettier than Beyonce soooooo I would be lying. Have a good life.”

Taking to her social media pages, the “Commander” hitmaker, who is currently on a superyacht with her BFF Beyoncé, who is celebrating her 40th birthday in Italy and France, shared pictures of her soaking in the Italian sun.

SA Black Twitter quickly noticed that Kelly was wearing the same or a similar swimsuit to one Anele wore on her Maldives trip.

Some tweeps are hoping it was pure coincidence.

“Pls. Surely this is a coincidence, right?!? Cause pls. I wouldn’t want that for Kelly,” said @bringbeautyzulu.

“She probably just bought that swimsuit because it’s pretty and looks good on her.

“The only ones who are keeping this going are the South Africans who are constantly in Kelly Rowland’s mentions.

“I don’t think she’s ever even said Anele’s name,” commented @naledimashishi

“It's a giant coincidence and I refuse to believe otherwise 😂 a big cosmic joke,” said @Neo_url.

While others think that this was an intentional dig at Anele.

“Kelly is wrong for this,” said @maletsemana.

“Kelly Rowland is on a mission to sweep with Anele,” commented @tumiwmj.

“So Kelly Rowland took it there?” said @Olwe2Lesh.

“The swimsuit, the setting, and the dates these pictures were posted, make a very compelling argument that Kelly Rowland did this on purpose to make a very loud and clear point,” said @MvelaseP.

“Kelendria Trene Rowland went ahead and chose VIOLENCE,” commented @Gershwin1989.

“you messy Queen!” said @CrazeeFistaz.

