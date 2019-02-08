Kendall Jenner, left, and Kylie Jenner arrive at the NBCUniversal Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Picture: AP

Kendall Jenner has claimed her sister Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Travis Scott are just "practicing" having another child. The 21-year-old beauty mogul - who already has 12-month-old daughter Stormi Webster with the 26-year-old rapper - recently teased fans that she could be expecting another child with a post on Instagram, but she later clarified that she wasn't pregnant.

Alongside a picture of the couple sharing an embrace on the stairs, Kylie had joked: "baby #2?"

But when a fan asked if she was pregnant, she replied: "no lol."

Kylie's older sister has now addressed the rumours and claimed that perhaps her sister was just feeling broody because she is so loved-up with the 'Goosebumps' hitmaker.

Appearing on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' on Friday, Kendall said: "She's not [pregnant].

"I think she was just like, 'We are like looking good and we're really into each other and maybe baby #2 is gonna happen.' They're practicing."

Praising her sister, she continued: "She's really interesting. Love her. I love her so much. She has a mind of her own," Kendall added. "She's really clever. I don't think she's pregnant."

The 23-year-old model also poured cold water on rumours that Kylie got engaged to Travis at the Super Bowl at the weekend - where he joined Maroon 5 on stage.

She said: "If she did, she hasn't told the family yet. I don't think that has happened."

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has made no secret of the fact she wants more kids with the singer, with a source recently revealing that Kylie wants to have another baby "sooner rather than later".

They said: "They want another baby. Travis has been adjusting his work schedule so he can spend as much time [as possible] with Kylie and Stormi. There will definitely be another baby sooner rather than later.

"Kylie wants a big family. [Travis] bends over backwards to cater to Kylie and Stormi."

And Travis wants to get married to Kylie "soon".

He confessed: "We was just two kids, f***ing around. Maybe, like, the first week, you don't know if it's real or a fling.

"Then the second week you're like, 'Whoa, I'm still talking to her, she's responding, I'm responding.

"We ain't run out of a thing to say.' And it got to a point where I was like, 'I need her with me to operate.

"She's that one.'

"We'll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up - I gotta propose in a fire way ...

"People don't understand how real my girl is. How ill she is.

"They have assumptions, bulls**t-ass remarks of what they think is going on.

"Nah, bro ... Knowing a girl that famous, you'd think she's like, 'I need to go send somebody to do this for me,' or 'I need 15 motherf***ers around me,' but we just walk out the crib.

"Me, I hate cameras ... And then you realise she is normal as possible.

"I realised what really mattered to her, which is none of this s**t.

"She's the coolest motherf***er of all time."

Bang Showbiz