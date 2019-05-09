Keyshia Cole. Picture: Instagram

American singer Keyshia Cole got herself a number of new fans this week when she showed off her isiZulu skills on Twitter. The pop star replied to a tweet which was in English and isiZulu which caught many users by surprise with even some asking if her account was hacked.

The pop star, however, said she was not hacked. She tweeted, “Lol. No! I’m not hacked.Yini esihogweni okhuluma ngayo (why are you saying that)”. She replied to a few users and also said “I just know what's up”.

I’m not hacked. I just kno what’s up. https://t.co/YXi83t46Jh — Keyshia Cole (@KeyshiaCole) May 7, 2019

After interacting with a few Mzansi Twitter users, she tweeted a very simple message:

“Hi EVERYONE ... Ngiyakuthanda!!! ngiyabonga ngokungilandela”. Which means “Hi everyone. I love you. Thank you for following me."

Hi EVERYONE ... Ngiyakuthanda !!! ngiyabonga ngokungilandela❤️ — Keyshia Cole (@KeyshiaCole) May 7, 2019

The tweet sent South Africans into a frenzy with many giving Cole a new name and declaring she was now a South African. From Kayise to Khethiwe, the options were endless and while they gave her a new name, they also reminded her of the importance of voting. @TallTee6 said, “Come home Khanyi it’s voting day tomorrow”.

She topped the local trending list after her tweets and fans loved every minute of it.

Here’s what some said:

"I think its time you came to South Africa sis", wrote Twitter user Refilwe Mohale.

I think its time you came to South Africa sis🙂 — Refilwe Mohale (@FifiMohale) May 9, 2019

"You should just move to South Africa, Durban specifically. We are working on getting back the land and have a nice piece for you there in Umhlanga," commented another Twitter user Phungula Sam.

You should just move to South Africa, Durban specifically. We are working on getting back the land and have a nice piece for you there in Umhlanga — Samke Phungula-Goldwyn (@PhungulaSam) May 7, 2019

"Well we are proud to say that you are officially a South African,"added NthabyluthandoM.