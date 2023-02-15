KFM presenter EB Inglis strikes a chord with the release of love song ‘Everything’

Dont be surprised when you turn on the radio and KFM’s Eb Inglis is the voice serenading you. Aside fro hosting “Lunch with EB Inglis” on KFM, he also recently released his love song, “Everything”, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The multi-talented EB, real name Moegamat Ebrahiem Inglis, is a singer, songwriter, music producer, radio host, voice artist, and MC. He first fell in love with music when he hung out in his older sister’s room as a kid and played around with her radio. Inglis, 39, said he developed a passion for music and began writing his own lyrics.

He honed his craft while performing in musicals and on various stages, including The Artscape Theatre, Baxter Theatre and The Roxy Revue Bar. His musical style is a fusion of R&B, Soul, and Pop, influenced by artists such as Boyz II Men, Brian McKnight, and Jodeci. Inglis told IOL Entertainment: “My sister had a radio in her room that was on almost all the time while she was busy with homework or studying and I just wanted to be in her room to also listen to the music.

“She would listen to everything from Depeche Mode and Radiohead to Luther Vandross, Billy Paul, George Benson and George Michael. “I was influenced by all of this until I got my own Hi-Fi where I would play Boyz II Men, Brian McKnight, Jodeci as well as Justin Timberlake and Craig David. “All these artists influenced me, my song, Everything, is about intimacy. What happens between lovers. What stays behind closed doors because it’s for their eyes only. No one needs to know and that’s the best part because it’s something only the two of you share.”

Inglis said the song is a perfect addition to any Valentines playlist. “I don’t know if people still play music to set the mood but I believe that it definitely helps, especially at the end of date night. Inglis currently has five singles on digital platforms as part of his EP which includes “Controlla”, a current radio hit.