Kgomotso Meso makes major moves on Kaya FM

Kgomotso Meso is moving to an exciting new slot on Kaya FM. Meso steps into the role of role as the prime time weekend host between 9am and noon on one of Gauteng’s leading commercial radio stations. The move sees Meso present the new “Elite Weekends with Kgomotso Meso” show, effective from Sunday, July 11.

Commenting on her big move, Meso says: “I am delighted! Weekends are such a special time to be on the radio. Kaya 959’s music is the ultimate Saturday and Sunday soundtrack and I can’t wait to play that special mix of soul and old-school.” Meso previously hosted “Elite Nights“ on Friday and Saturday evenings. No stranger to radio success, Meso has won the MTN Radio Award for Best Traffic Presenter on two occasions as well as several nominations for her Friday and Saturday night show.

“We are resolute in making Kaya 959 the destination for listeners looking to enjoy the best music mix and to interact with personalities they know and love, seven days a week,” says commercial programming manager Maekanya Morotoba. She adds: “Kgomotso’s move to the new timeslot is a nod to her growth as a radio presenter in her time here at Kaya 959, and at the same time it gives the audience what they have been asking for.” Kaya 959 has recently made changes which have seen former Metro FM presenter Thomas Msengana team up with multi-award-winning comedian Skhumba Hlope on the breakfast show “Thomas & Skhumba”.