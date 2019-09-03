Khanyi Mbau. Picture: Instagram

With millions of fans across multiple social media platforms, celebrities often subjected to cyberbullying but this time actress and television presenter Khanyi Mbau would hear none of that. She didn’t waste any time, she hit back at a troll, and said she will not be quiet especially now with the shocking rise of rape and femicide in South Africa.

This follows a distasteful post by a Twitter user, who goes by @Dannymotopi, suggesting he’s one of the few men who haven’t had sex with the Mbau.

He wrote: “I’m one of the 6 guys in the world who has never slept with a Khanyi Mbau.”

I’m one of the 6 guys in the world who has never slept with a Khanyi Mbau. — Danny (@Dannymotopi) September 2, 2019

The star who doesn’t mince her words responded to the tweep, with a powerful statement, she wrote: “#AmINext Danny? Am i? You can do better my brother. Don’t forget you came from a WOMAN. I AM someone’s mother & sister. Do better. 💔”.

#AmINext Danny? Am i? You can do better my brother. Don’t forget you came from a WOMAN. I AM someone’s mother & sister. Do better. 💔 https://t.co/FIdgTCsm9V — KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) September 2, 2019

Though some suggested that Mbau must not waste her time entertaining, others dragged the troll for disrespecting women with his ‘disgusting’ comment.

No. This is a national crisis right now. We have to speak up. — KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) September 2, 2019

Fans of Mbau rallied behind her, with some highlighting that the man in question could be a sexual predator, others made references to his previous unpalatable tweets.

Thank you sis, cause abusers spun from such utterances. We need to shame man who fail to recognize that their words,action and touch are part of the problem. We are done ignoring, we are done saying it's only for likes. What he has said is what is wrong with SA men💔💔💔 — Nene_the brave (@MpofuNancy) September 2, 2019

This guy has real issues, his timeline is dangerous!!! — Ivan Brian (@Madia_SA) September 2, 2019

this guy is ticking time bomb. it's only a matter of time 😢 — Darkie (@ObakengBaloyi) September 2, 2019

This guys timeline is so scary its alarming and raising all sorts of red flags I didn’t think they’d exist.

Utterly disgusted 🚮 — baby_k (@Siya_x_Hlangu) September 2, 2019