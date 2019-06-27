Khanyi Mbau. Picture: Twiitter

Actress and TV presenter Khanyi Mbau, who is known for not mincing her words, put cyberbullies in their place after tweeps mocked her skin tone. The “Red Room” star on Wednesday shared snaps of herself next to her new wheels, a yellow Porsche with a caption "Just a casual safari look".

Shortly afterwards a photoshopped image Mbau in a darker skin tone started doing the rounds on social media, sparked a heated conversation on Twitter.

Mbau who has been open about her skin lightening and cosmetic surgery procedures, had on Thursday hit back at the trolls, saying she owes nobody nothing and doesn't care for their opinions.

In a series on tweets, she responded:”It would not be Khanyi Mbau if you didn’t get upset. Crazy how y’all want to control who I date. What car I have.What color I am. What I call my gin. I should come up with anti depressants next , I see a gap in the market! #Mother”.

It would not be Khanyi Mbau if you didn’t get upset.

.

Crazy how y’all want to control who I date

.

What car I have 🏎

.

What color I am😂

.

What I call my gin 🥃



I should co,e up with anti depressants next , I see a gap in the market! #Mother — KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) June 27, 2019

She continued with her clap back: “Now, type in Khanyi Mbau on google search.. go far back as 2005 and see how ur opinions mean nothing to me from when I dated ur fathers, and taught you Botox and that men must buy woman cars etc YALL BEEN TALKING. Things ur idols are doing a decade later.”

Now, type in Khanyi Mbau on google search.. go far back as 2005 and see how ur opinions mean nothing to me from when I dated ur fathers, and taught you Botox and that men must buy woman cars etc YALL BEEN TALKING. Things ur idols are doing a decade later — KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) June 27, 2019

The star went on firing back at the naysayers: "In closing I AM STILL THE KHANYI YOU LOVE TO HATE! I am still going 2 give u reasons 2 have constipation. I will rock this boat till the seas dry up. AND YOU WILL BE THERE TO SUPPORT AND WITNESS IT! Y’all forget that we r in this together! U gave me this fame! Write it down MBAU"

In closing I AM STILL THE KHANYI YOU LOVE TO HATE! I am still going 2 give u reasons 2 have constipation. I will rock this boat till the seas dry up. AND YOU WILL BE THERE TO SUPPORT AND WITNESS IT! Y’all forget that we r in this together! U gave me this fame! Write it down MBAU — KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) June 27, 2019

Fans of the "Scoop" host commended her for standing up against trolls

The way I love @MbauReloaded. I wish more of our celebs could own themselves (the good, bad and everything in between) like she does ❤️ — Janine J 💕 (@janine_j) June 27, 2019

we don't know how much pain we caused you with our negative comment, we don't care if you cry in most of your sleeps but I want you to know that not all heroes wear caps. from where you started and where you are now damn girl you are a legend am proud of you and love you 3 much😍 — luyolo (@luyolo4owa) June 27, 2019



