Khanyi Mbau. Picture: Instagram

Local actress Khanyi Mbau had some fun on Valentine's Day and asked tweeps to post pictures of her possible doppelgängers. 

Taking to Twitter. the 'Abomama' star asked the Twitterverse to post pictures of women that could be her lookalike since people keep tagging her in pictures. 

Also jokingly saying that the women in the pictures do not have to be light skinned or had skin lightening done.

Tweeps quickly started posting their pictures with many appearing to be real contenders to be her long lost twin. 