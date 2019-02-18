Khanyi Mbau. Picture: Instagram

Local actress Khanyi Mbau had some fun on Valentine's Day and asked tweeps to post pictures of her possible doppelgängers. Taking to Twitter. the 'Abomama' star asked the Twitterverse to post pictures of women that could be her lookalike since people keep tagging her in pictures.

Also jokingly saying that the women in the pictures do not have to be light skinned or had skin lightening done.

I am looking for women that look like me! I have many people tag me in pictures that resemble me. and no u need not have Light skin 😂😂 or lightening, JUST LOOK LIKE ME!! Tag me on any social page of mine!! #MbauNation — KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) February 14, 2019

Tweeps quickly started posting their pictures with many appearing to be real contenders to be her long lost twin.

U be the judge. I leave it here lol pic.twitter.com/xVJEmeXIFK — Gorgeous (@njikelanazintle) February 15, 2019

Please look for her tlhe.! pic.twitter.com/gHERmj6V9i — Freeslave (@swartbooi_p) February 14, 2019

I lowkey think she looks like you .I don't know but will tag you on the gram. pic.twitter.com/tinWt7f337 — Tailor Made Diva (@olgadiva11) February 14, 2019



