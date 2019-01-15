Arthur Mafokate and Lasizwe. Picture: Twitter

Local TV personality Khanyi Mbau came to her younger brother's defence after Laziswe was also slammed for taking a snap with disgraced muso Arthur Mafokate. Sunday Twitter took no prisoners after pictures of Lasizwe and actress Nomzamo Mbatha snaps with Arthur Mafokate were posted online.

Mbatha received the brunt of the criticism, however, YouTuber Lasizwe didn't get away unscathed.

Twitter user @SbohSibisi tagged Lasizwe is a tweet saying: "@lasizwe is actually retweeting tweets of people calling Nomzamo out lol".

@lasizwe is actually retweeting tweets of people calling Nomzamo out lol lol. https://t.co/uy30MAJZEu — S² (@SbohSibisi) January 13, 2019

Mbau then saw this and replied with "He is a child, when an adult calls him for a picture it would be hard for him to decline! I don’t think he meant any harm but just being a child. It was a moment of ignorance. Forgive him".

He is a child, when an adult calls him for a picture it would be hard for him to decline! I don’t think he meant any harm but just being a child. It was a moment of ignorance. Forgive him https://t.co/MazoB5Knwq — KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) January 13, 2019

Tweeps were not impressed by her statement, with many pointing out that using the child argument is not valid since her brother is turning 21 this year.

HEYI! isn't he 20/21?? child where? is Arthur is father? that man is a known abuser, and Lasizwe is grown enough to understand these politics. HOLD HIM ACCOUNTABLE!!!! — zuri™️ (@zurinovember) January 13, 2019

A child??? Lol... aowa. Is he not over 20?? When do we stop baby-ing him and start holding him accountable for his actions like we do others his age??? — Wife, girlfriend and mistress (@Ke_Neo_M) January 13, 2019

He's 21. — Asisipho Burwana (@Shoun_B) January 13, 2019

He's not a child. — AnnabellaMmalaMokone (@MmalaMokone) January 13, 2019