Khanyi Mbau pays tribute to late father

Actress Khanyi Mbau, along with her family, celebrated her late father Menzi Mcunu’s heavenly birthday. It has been over a year since the media personality's father passed away. He passed away in September 2020.

A celebration for his heavenly birthday was held at the weekend. The actress posted videos on her Instagram account that showed off the decor for the intimate celebration. “Celebrated Dad’s heavenly birthday over the weekend , it’s been a year with out him,” said Khanyi. The event was decorated by go-to celebrity event planner, Nono Events.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khanyi Mbau Metanoia (@mbaureloaded) The Red Room actress also made sure in her post to show appreciation to Nono Events.

"This is an appreciation post to @nono_events for being with us from the day we buried him, you have always come through , always on time , and you are always available for all of us.. how u do it is astonishing. Thank you," she said. The celebration was also a moment for the Mcunu siblings to gather together. Khanyi’s younger brother shared a clip of the fun that took place at the celebration. The clip showed just how tough it can be to take a group picture with Khanyi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lasizwe Dambuza (@lasizwe) The famous siblings broke the news of their father's passing to their fans with social media posts on their respective platforms.

Lasizwe broke the news with an emotional Twitter post that was accompanied by two pictures of him and his father with the caption: ”My last alive parent, my dad has passed on. “I am numb and so confused! I am shattered!! first my mom now my dad! “I don’t know how to feel!!! Like how does one say ’My parents are deceased!’ like I don’t have no parents no more. Like they dead!” Khanyi also posted a picture of their father and simply captioned it: Rest In Peace, Dad.