Khanyi Mbau responds to engagement rumours

Remember in superhero movies back in the 90's when Superman or Batman would appear out of nowhere to save someone in distress. No one actually screamed "'Superman, help", but he always showed up. Well, just like a classic tale of Superman, a Twitter trend appeared out of nowhere which had everyone confused. The trend was #KhanyiMbauGetsEngaged and saw it reach the top of the trends list in Mzansi. Not sure of the source many Twitter users asked how it was possible that the media personality was engaged when she recently announced her split from her boyfriend, Tebogo Lerole, while others congratulated the star.

Khanyi Mbau herself was confused. The former Metro FM host responded to the trend saying, "Woke up to this #KhanyiMbauGetsEngaged trending! Whats going on? How am I ENGAGED? To whom ? To what?".

See how tweeps reacted to her "engagement".

Last week Khanyi announced that she has split from her long term partner, Tebogo, for the second time.

The pair first broke up in 2018 but decided to give love another try when they rekindled their romance in the hopes of working through their problems.

Taking to her Instagram account, Khanyi made the announcement to her 2.2 million followers by posting a black and white picture of herself and Tebogo. In the picture, the pair are looking out at the ocean.

"Guys we have been here before, certainly words I have uttered before..Our second attempt grew us even further apart", she wrote in the caption.