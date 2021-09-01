Khanyi Mbau’s boyfriend Kudzai Mushonga apologises to her following IG live video

Terrence Kudzai Mushonga has apologised to his girlfriend, Khanyi Mbau, after having a breakdown on Instagram Live. Terrence and Khanyi made headlines this week when he took to Instagram suggesting that Khanyi was missing in Dubai. He also said that all was a bed of roses for the couple.

He said he had dropped Khanyi off at a salon and planned to pick her up when she was done, which never happened. He posted a video of himself looking for Khanyi but was unable to find her. Taking to Instagram Live on Wednesday night, Terrence revealed that the Abomama star had returned to South Africa, along with other details of their relationship. “I can just confirm now, my sweetheart texted me she said she’s back in Joburg ... So all this time I’m going crazy saying I can’t find Khanyi ... we didn’t fight, we didn’t argue the same day that she left.”

He said they were discussing leaving South Africa and moving to another country for a year, one of the reasons being that she wasn’t making a lot of money in South Africa. Since his live video, the Zimbabwean-born businessman has apologised to Khanyi. He said he was sorry for taking a private matter and exposing it on social media. “I would like to apologise to my woman, Mrs K, for taking our private life on IG. I was hurting, I honestly didn’t know how to deal with my emotions. Video calling you this morning just made me realise how much I miss you”, he said.