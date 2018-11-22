Khanyi Mbau's gin is called I am Khanyi. Picture: Instagram

Local actress Khanyi Mbau is branching out into the liquor industry as she gears up to launch her own gin brand next month. Mbau has been teasing fans on social media, and Wednesday revealed that the name of her gin is "I am Khanyi".

Taking to her Instagram account, Mbau shared a series of snaps and a promotional video for her "millennial shimmer gin".

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Mbau revealed that the reason she decided to launch her own gin product is that she wanted to spread the joy after the crappy year Mzansi has had.

"We have had such a rough year as a country. From death threats because of polony to the political situation, we have been drained. I decided to share myself with everyone and bring joy," she told the publication.

Mbau's gin - which reportedly contains the flavours of juniper berries, rose geranium, grapefruit and pepper - is set to hit shelves on 1 December.