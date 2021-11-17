Khaya Dlanga takes aim at government, says Miss SA should go to Israel
Celebrity author Khaya Dlanga has taken aim at the South African government for publicly withdrawing its support of current Miss SA, Lalela Mswane.
Lalela has hogged headlines for her decision to participate in the Miss Universe pageant in Israel next month.
Taking to his Instagram stories this week, Khaya said he felt the government "crossed the line" by withdrawing its support for Lalela.
"The SA government crossed the line by issuing a statement withdrawing its support. They have put a young woman in an impossible position," he wrote.
He went on to say that he felt the government had thrown the Miss SA 2021 winner under the bus.
"Be that as it may, this government seems big on symbolic actions.
“This government has not imposed sanctions against Israel nor travel restrictions. Instead, they are grandstanding on the shoulders of a young girl.
“Why throw her under the bus when they have not made meaningful commitments? Let her go."
“The atrocities committed by Israel against Palestinians are well documented and [the] government, as the legitimate representative of the people of South Africa, cannot in good conscience associate itself with such,” the Department of Sports, Arts and culture said in a statement they released on Sunday.
Miss South Africa chief executive Stephanie Weil has defended Lalela’s participation, saying she should not be robbed of her moment, and that the organisation was “thrilled to be able to make Lalela’s childhood dream — to wear the crown while representing her country globally — come true”.