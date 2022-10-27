Khaya Mthethwa emerges with new album after a break to focus on himself

Khaya Mthethwa is back on the music scene with a brand new album just in time for the festive season. The pastor and dad of one, who took a social media break to focus on himself, spoke to IOL Entertainment about his new-found image.

Mthethwa recently launched his latest album called “Art & Worship (Live)” where he sings about his hiatus and surviving the pandemic through the context of worship. I’ve always been challenged by hearing people sing pure scripture! Todd Delaney has been the greatest inspiration for this. I’m grateful that God dropped this song in my heart when I was driving to Jhb to see my son during lockdown. #ArtAndWorship pic.twitter.com/fZM37FmKw6 — Khaya Mthethwa (@khayamthethwa) October 20, 2022 “I recently released an album and took time to reflect and take stock of my life and just disengage from things I would have normally done, so that I could dig deep in retrospective and get inspired, listen to people’s stories and really get into my own head and connect with things that have happened in my life or to those around me,” Mthethwa said. He recently took to Twitter where he made a statement that he no longer has a circle. His post left tweeps puzzled, he’s since cleared the air.

I don’t even have a circle anymore I have one person! — Khaya Mthethwa (@khayamthethwa) October 20, 2022 “What I meant by this is that it’s an artistic analogy. It meant that I’m not dependent on people but on God, I know where my source is so it’s not definitive that I’ve got nobody around me, its resolute context that I know where I can put my trust.” Mthethwa, who also took on the challenge of losing weight and living a healthy lifestyle, said it was all part of seeing how he could improve himself. “It was all part of just getting better and seeing how I can improve myself. I was overweight and I wanted to deal with that, it was all part of that process of being okay physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually in the whole person that I am.

“I wanted to make sure that I am feeling good as much as I’m singing good but am I actually feeling good,” he said. Mthethwa encouraged fans and followers to stay glued to his social media pages where he will share his diary of live shows and appearances for the festive season.

