Khutso Theledi hangs up her mic at radio station Y to join Metro FM after 10 years

After 10 years at youth radio station, Y formerly, YFM, Khutso Theledi is hanging up her mic at the station. Khutso may be leaving the station but she is certainly not leaving the airwaves as she will be joining Metro FM.

At Metro FM, Khutso will be joining former Y presenter, Mo Flava, on the Breakfast show. In April last year, Khutso took over the driver's seat as she became Y's first female to independently host a drive-time show. Khutso's last "A hi fambene" was yesterday. In a statement, Khutso expressed her gratitude about her time being at the station.

Loko va vutisa ku ri u famba na mani? U va byela ku ri u famba na @KhutsoTheledi. 🚗💨



She has honoured the driver’s seat as our Lady On Drive and the journey has been great.



For the last time tomorrow , A Hi Fambeni na #TheLadyOnDrive on Y.



We wish you all the best Khutso! pic.twitter.com/rQNhlJ76tD — Y (@Yfm) March 17, 2022 "I am thankful for the guidance of the past and present leadership, as well as the opportunities, knowledge and experience I've gained throughout the years. “I'm going to miss the people I truly admire and have become professionally close to and I will miss the listeners who believed in me and heard the worth in my voice more than I did. “As I say goodbye to the station where I spent my 20s, I wish the brand only success.

“I will forever be grateful to the station and our MD Haseena Cassim for having confidence in me. A Hi Fambeni!" she said. As to who will replace Khutso, time is yet to tell as the new host will only start on May 3, 2022. The station will be revealing the rest of their line-up changes before April 1, 2022.

